BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University’s Board of Regents has approved a plan that would address a need for more on-campus housing as the university’s enrollment grows.
The board unanimously approved a plan allowing the university to add between 700 and 900 new beds through an agreement with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation.
The university and MEDCO will begin the planning process for an apartment-style residence facility once the agreement is finalized, officials said in a news release.
The proposed facility would be located adjacent to the Thurgood Marshall apartment complex, which would be demolished after the new building opens. The university said it expects the new facility to open in the fall of 2022.
