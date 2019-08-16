BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police are investigating an armed robbery that led to a crash involving multiple cars in East Baltimore Friday morning.
Police initially believed the incident was a carjacking, but now say it was an armed robbery.
A woman was approached by two men armed with a handgun. They demanded her property and took her car keys, driving away in her vehicle.
Patrol units saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed, then the car struck two other cars in the 2100 block of Orleans Street and bailed out of the car.
The 17-year-old driving the car was arrested. The other suspect fled and police are searching for them.
Chopper 13 was over the scene of the crash at N. Collington and Orleans where at least three vehicles were involved, including a Stanley Steemer van.
Police said no one was injured.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
