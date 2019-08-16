Comments
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Salisbury are investigating after a threat made on social media referenced a shooting at a Walmart store.
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Salisbury are investigating after a threat made on social media referenced a shooting at a Walmart store.
“We are fully aware of the social media post which references a shooting threat at Walmart (North),” the Salisbury Police Department said on Twitter late Friday night.
We are fully aware of the social media post which references a shooting threat at Walmart (North). Our detectives are currently investigating the threat and we are also aware of the current nationwide hoax involving these same circumstances. #staytuned pic.twitter.com/hLGpugNPJh
— Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPD) August 17, 2019
A number of threats have been made against Walmart stores nationwide in recent days, including in Pennsylvania and Florida.
You must log in to post a comment.