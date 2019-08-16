  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:37 AMPets.TV
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, shooting threat, Social Media, Talkers, Walmart


SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Salisbury are investigating after a threat made on social media referenced a shooting at a Walmart store.

“We are fully aware of the social media post which references a shooting threat at Walmart (North),” the Salisbury Police Department said on Twitter late Friday night.

A number of threats have been made against Walmart stores nationwide in recent days, including in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Comments