Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– City Police have a teenager in custody and are looking for another suspect following an armed robbery and carjacking in East Baltimore.
The incident took place around 10a.m. Friday morning when a 30-year-old woman as approached by two males armed with a handgun in the 700 block of South Clinton Street.
The suspects demanded property from the woman and took her car keys before driving off with the victim’s car.
Patrol units in the area spotted the car traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed into several other vehicles in the 2100 block of Orleans Street.
The suspects bailed out of the car following the accident but police were able to locate and apprehend the driver of the car.
Fortunately there were no injuries reported in the incident and police are still searching for the second suspect.
