BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recent reports show teenagers in other parts of the country are being treated for lung injuries that doctors say may be caused by vaping.

Patients between the ages of 16 and 18 have been admitted in hospitals in other states for lung injuries and difficulty breathing.

“There is some data in middle age smokers saying E-cigarettes can help you get off cigarettes. In young people though, the train goes in the opposite direction,” said Dr. Oscar Taube, a pediatrician at Sinai Hospital.

While vaping products are marketed toward young people, many longtime smokers made the switch to cut down on their nicotine consumption.

Stephen Moore said he has smoked for 26 years and tried to switch to e-cigarettes, but they did not give him the same satisfaction.

He said he knows it is a bad habit that he is addicted to, but he cannot seem to quit smoking cigarettes. He advised young people to never start.

Rene Beauchamp said she has smoked for more than 20 years and made the switch to vaping a few years ago after some health complications.

“That vape helped a lot when I was reaching for that cigarette after you eat or after certain things. Certain things you reach for a cigarette but now I don’t even vape that much because I buy vapes without nicotine,” she said.

Doctors said the other chemicals in vaping are not regulated by the federal government, but they should be.

“They can be carcinogenic and they can do all kinds of damage.” Dr. Taube said.

With a recent report showing lung injuries are on the rise in teens who vape, the American Vaping Association released a statement saying:

“With approximately 10 million adults vaping nicotine each month without major issue, it appears much more likely that the products causing lung damage contain THC or illegal drugs, not nicotine,”