BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings from early Saturday morning that left two people injured.
At around 1:37 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of S. Broadway Street for the first shooting when they heard discharging coming from the 700 block.
When they arrived they found evidence that a shooting had happened, but there was no victim on the scene.
Shortly after a call for a walk-in shooting came in at an area hospital. When police responded they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left forearm and learned he had been shot in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.
Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A few hours later, at 4:19 a.m., officers responded
