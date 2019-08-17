Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm and humid day on Saturday which produced several small but strong thunderstorms.
One developed over Harford County and one over South Baltimore and Anne Arundel County as well.
Some hail was reported in an area near the Bay north of Annapolis and a tree was reported down in Harford County.
Another hot and humid day is on tap on Sunday and again for Monday. Widely scattered showers or storms may develop Sunday, but Monday is expected to remain hot.
But it’ll be rain-free.
More showers and storms will become more likely from Tuesday through Thursday, followed by cooler and much drier air on Friday.
Enjoy the weekend!
