Glen Arm, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on Running Fox Road in the Glen Arm area.
Officers were called to the location at 12:50a.m. where they found two males suffering from trauma to the body.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and their conditions are not known at this time.
Investigators are still working to determine what lead to this double shooting but believe it is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Baltimore County Police.
