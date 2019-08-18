Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the last 48 hours, Baltimore police say they have seized 11 firearms, various narcotics and arrested eight people.
Since the morning of August 16, police seized the firearms, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and the eight suspects in connection with these seizures have been arrested.
Most of the seizures and arrests happened as a direct result of citizens calling in to report criminal activity in their neighborhoods, police said.
