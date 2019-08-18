BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore youths had the chance to leave the City for a weekend to a grief camp this past weekend.
Roberta’s House, a family grief support center based in Baltimore, provided an opportunity for inner-city youth to attend an outdoor overnight grief camp this summer for three days- August 16 to August 18.
The youths- ages six to 17, had the opportunity to learn “healthy ways to heal and cope with grief and the loss they routinely face in their communities,” according to a press release from Roberta’s House.
“As a society, we tend to overlook how children are affected by grief. There’s a tremendous need out there for the kind of support Camp Erin provides to children dealing with extraordinary loss,”
At Camp Erin, the children learned they are not alone in their grief. They did planned activities that give children a chance to honor their loved ones, express their feelings and make friendships with their peers facing similar issues.
The camp also has grief professionals and trained volunteers to help the children learn to cope and heal.
Camp Erin Baltimore has served over 800 children in the state of Maryland since 2010, according to the press release.
