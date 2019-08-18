Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some severe weather rolled in Sunday night.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Baltimore and Harford Counties until 11:15 p.m., as well as Anne Arundel County until 11:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for #Baltimore and Harford Counties until 11:15 PM. Main threats are 60 MPH wind gusts and 1" hail. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/SFvW2dEFdf
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 19, 2019
The main threats are 60 mph wind gusts and some hail, possibly 1′, WJZ’s Meg McNamara said Sunday night.
