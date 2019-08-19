Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was injured in a West Baltimore shooting early Monday morning, police confirmed.
At around 5:46 a.m., officers investigated the 2500 block of West Lafayette Avenue for a report of a shooting, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Less than six hours before, a man was killed and another injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 19-year-old man is in the hospital for his injuries.
