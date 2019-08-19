  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, gun violence, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shootings, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was injured in a West Baltimore shooting early Monday morning, police confirmed.

At around 5:46 a.m., officers investigated the 2500 block of West Lafayette Avenue for a report of a shooting, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Less than six hours before, a man was killed and another injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 19-year-old man is in the hospital for his injuries.

Comments