BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council Monday unanimously passed new legislation requiring certain public servants to disclose all outside directorships, salaried employment and other potential conflicts-of-interest in an effort to prevent situations like the “Healthy Holly” scandal from occurring in the future.
The legislation requires disclosure of all outside directorships, even if the group does not do business with the city.
It also includes a number of enforcement steps for those who don’t comply with the new rules.
The new rules come in the wake of the “Healthy Holly” scandal involving former mayor Catherine Pugh and her deals with numerous groups to sell her self-published children’s’ books.
