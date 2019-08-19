Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, crash, Local TV, N. Howard Street, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after an officer’s car was involved in an accident while they were responding to a bank robbery call Monday afternoon.

The officer was responding to the bank robbery at M&T Bank on 22 S. Greene Street, when they struck a civilian vehicle at Howard and Baltimore streets around 1:15 p.m.

A civilian car is overturned on Light Rail tracks after a crash involving a Baltimore police car. Credit: WJZ

The civilian car then flipped onto the Light Rail tracks.

Police are still investigating. No word on injuries.

Chopper 13 was over the scene:

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest. 

