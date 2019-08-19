Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after an officer’s car was involved in an accident while they were responding to a bank robbery call Monday afternoon.
The officer was responding to the bank robbery at M&T Bank on 22 S. Greene Street, when they struck a civilian vehicle at Howard and Baltimore streets around 1:15 p.m.
The civilian car then flipped onto the Light Rail tracks.
Police are still investigating. No word on injuries.
Chopper 13 was over the scene:
This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.
You must log in to post a comment.