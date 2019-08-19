Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now multiple reports that “substantial progress” has been made in the effort to keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
The team negotiating a possible deal sent a letter to the Maryland Racing Commission, saying they hope to make recommendations to preserve the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.
Officials in Baltimore have been fighting to keep Preakness in the city, while the Stronach Group and Maryland Jockey Club have proposed moving it to Laurel.
The City withdrew in June a condemnation action against the Maryland Jockey Club, the Stronach Group, and others that aimed to take over the Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes.
This spurred a dialogue between the different sides.
