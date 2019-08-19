Comments
QUEENSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A car reported stolen from Baltimore was found burned out and abandoned in Queen Anne’s County Monday morning, the state fire marshal’s office said.
Firefighters were called to the area of Goose Landing Lane and Bloomingdale Road near Queenstown just after 6:30 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing the 2014 Audi A5 on fire.
It took firefighters around 12 minutes to extinguish the flames, which started in the passenger compartment.
The fire caused more than $28,000 in damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 410-822-7609.
