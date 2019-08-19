Comments
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WJZ) — An amazing sight off the coast of Chincoteague, Virginia over the weekend.
Capt. Brian Esteppe with Y Knot Fishing Adventures captured video of a 16-foot whale shark next to his boat.
“This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen,” Esteppe said in the video. “Oh, so cool.”
“People will not believe this,” he said as he continued to shoot video.
Another shark was also seen with the whale.
The was taken about 4 to 5 miles off the beach of Chincoteague in an area known as the Box Cars.
“Oh my God, that’s so wild!” Esteppe said in the video. “Off he goes.”
