BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man was arrested and charged Tuesday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.
Christian Shoap, 22, of Bel Air was charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography.
He was arrested at his home Tuesday at around 6 a.m., police said.
In June 2019, troopers began an online investigation and obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online.
Further investigation led to Shoap being identified, and he was served a search warrant at his home Tuesday.
Police then found that his electronic devices had multiple child pornography files. Those devices were seized.
