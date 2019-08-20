  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police from Baltimore City and Baltimore County responded to a shooting near a shopping center in northeast Baltimore Monday that left two people injured.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Perring Manor Road for a report of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

A McDonald’s drive-thru and a gas station were roped off with crime scene tape as police responded to the scene, as was a nearby apartment complex.

Police from both agencies responded since it is right along the city/county line.

