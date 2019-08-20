Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As part of a Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigation, a grounds-services vendor has been cited for violations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Airport.
Menzies Aviation, based in Anne Arundel County, has been cited for several violations including:
- No fall protection on top of tunnels
- No training for fall protection
- No head protection for employees in the tunnels.
- No fire extinguisher on truck
- No proper nameplate on truck
The violations have nothing to do with passenger safety, but the employees performing maintenance are at risk, MOSH said.
This story is developing.
