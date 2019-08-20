Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, BWI Airport, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As part of a Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigation, a grounds-services vendor has been cited for violations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Airport.

Menzies Aviation, based in Anne Arundel County, has been cited for several violations including:

  • No fall protection on top of tunnels
  • No training for fall protection
  • No head protection for employees in the tunnels.
  • No fire extinguisher on truck
  • No proper nameplate on truck

The violations have nothing to do with passenger safety, but the employees performing maintenance are at risk, MOSH said.

This story is developing.

