BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $1 million to two public housing authorities in Maryland to find and reduce lead-based paint hazards in older public housing units.
Nationally, $27.8 million is being awarded to 38 PHAs in 25 states.
The grants will be targeted to around 2,800 public housing units across the U.S., most of which are currently occupied by families with young children.
In Maryland, $898,750 will go to the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, and $166,736 will go to the Housing Authority of the City of Cumberland.
“We have no higher calling than to make certain the public housing that taxpayers support is healthy for our vulnerable families to live in,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “As a doctor who treated many young children, I witnessed the close connection between health and housing. Today, we make another critical investment in the futures of young children growing up in public housing.”
The funding comes on the heels of the first Mid-Atlantic Lead and Healthy Homes Summit in Baltimore.
