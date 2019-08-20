Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police officers never know what type of call they may end up on, but a group of Laurel police officers never suspected they would have to turn a car into a delivery room.
Over the weekend, a couple flagged down several officers on Maryland Route 198. The man told officers his wife was in labor and the baby was on her way.
The officers jumped into action and put their training to use to help deliver a healthy baby girl.
The couple and their new bundle of joy named Angeline were reunited with the officers Monday.
The baby’s nickname is Sandy since she was born on Sandy Spring Road.
You must log in to post a comment.