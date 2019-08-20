Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in west Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Raynor Ave. on Tuesday around 8:57 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
