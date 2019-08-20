Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — UPDATE: Nikima Slaughter has been located safe and unharmed.
Police were searching for a missing Rockville woman who was reported missing August 16.
Nikima Slaughter, 41, of the 5300 block of Marinelli Road, is 5’6″ and weighs 150 lbs.
Credit: Montgomery County Police
She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.
Police are concerned for Nikima Slaughter’s welfare.
Anyone who has information regarding Nikima Slaughter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number, 301-279-8000 (available 24/7).
