ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) —  UPDATE: Nikima Slaughter has been located safe and unharmed.

Police were searching for a missing Rockville woman who was reported missing August 16.

Nikima Slaughter, 41, of the 5300 block of Marinelli Road, is 5’6″ and weighs 150 lbs.


She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Police are concerned for Nikima Slaughter’s welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding Nikima Slaughter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number, 301-279-8000 (available 24/7).

