PHILADELPHIA (WJZ) — The Ravens and Eagles will know each other pretty well by the time Thursday’s preseason game rolls around.
Baltimore has spent the last two days practicing with Philadelphia.
The best bit of news, reported by Head Coach John Harbaugh, is no significant injuries.
“I think joint-practices are really good,” Harbaugh said. “We had two great days. Two great teams that are very like-minded in what we wanted to get out of it. Very physical, very hot and no issues.”
Along with that, progress made before the start of the regular season.
“I felt my team came out here, we got better each and every day,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “Guys just stepped it up and did great today.
The Ravens will get a day of rest Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.
