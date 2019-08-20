



The sister of Sherman Reed Jr. is still struggling to come to terms with his murder.

He shared a passion for athletics and family like his father, Sherman Reed Sr., the head baseball coach at Coppin State University.

“Everyone who is in contact with him thought he was a great person,“ said his sister Candice Myles. “He had a great spirit about him. Honestly, it is devastating.“

Reed was shot in the head in his home in the 3800-block of West Patapsco Avenue in Southwest Baltimore last Thursday. No one has been arrested for the killing.

“Especially with him being 31 years old, he had so much life to live, so much to bring to the world,“ his sister said.

Reed leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

“He is a really quiet kid. You can tell he is trying to process it in his own little way.“

There has been an average of more than one killing a day in Baltimore this month.

The mother of 15-year-old Carlos Liverpool says she’s “going to be the loudest voice for my child.” The killing remains unsolved after more than 3 weeks. His body was found in the 1000-block of Ellicott Driveway in West Baltimore. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup @wjz pic.twitter.com/PSTKZkaNBr — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 16, 2019

Millie Brown works with families of victims.

More than a decade ago she founded the non-profit Tears of a Mother’s Cry.

“I have never in the 12 years since I’ve been working with these families seeing the bloodshed I am seeing now. These children are losing their lives every single day,“ Brown said. “Your heart hurts. Your heart aches for these families.“

Millie Brown runs Tears of a Mother’s Cry—a non-profit that provides support to families whose loved ones have been murdered. “My phone never stops ringing.” She said the violence in Baltimore is getting worse. “It has to stop.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/vLqbtKcVF1 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 20, 2019

Brown says the community needs to step up.

“You don’t want to wait until it knocks on your door because it is getting close. Our streets. The city is full of blood.” she said.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Reed’s young son.

Sherman Reed, Jr., the son of Coppin State University’s baseball coach, was murdered last week. His family has set up a fundraiser for Reed’s 8-year-old son. https://t.co/VXApgPF2vC @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 20, 2019

Brown is preparing for an event this November at the War Memorial to help families touched by violence.