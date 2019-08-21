COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Moira Akers, accused of suffocating her newborn boy in a zipped plastic bag after her home birth has been released on bond.
The bail was set at $150,000 and Akers posted it Tuesday, records confirm.
The 38-year-old woman from Columbia, Md., has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Police were called to Howard County General Hospital on November 1, 2018 after Akers had been taken from her home by paramedics, where they learned she had given birth inside her home.
When investigators responded to the home they found the newborn in a zipped plastic bag under blankets in a closet- the baby was dead.
An autopsy report of the newborn boy showed the infant was full-term and alive at birth.
The official cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation and exposure.
This story is developing.
