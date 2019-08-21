



Gov. Larry Hogan is set to come to Baltimore to meet with Mayor Jack Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Friday afternoon to talk about rampant crime in the city.

Preparations are now underway for that meeting.

“Baltimore as a city has challenges with violence,” Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said. “Any time we see acts of violence within our communities, it really shakes people up.”

After a woman was held at gunpoint and carjacked in Canton, Cohen advocated for real and planned change.

“I want to see a written plan for dealing directly with the robberies and the carjackings,” Cohen said. “That’s a crime that we really can’t tolerate. Just like we can’t tolerate murder.”

Weeks before a woman was held at gunpoint and carjacked in Canton, Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were robbed near Patterson Park.

“My wife and I are lucky that we’re safe,” Murphy said. “Many in the community have suffered from far worse.”

That same week, surveillance footage showed a Baltimore City Police employee being brutally attacked crossing the street. Three teens were arrested and charged.

“If you’re out there committing crimes, we’re going to eventually get you,” Mayor Young said.

Many of these crimes remain unsolved.

“You don’t want to wait until it knocks on your door, because it’s getting close,” Millie Brown, of Tears of a Mother’s Cry, said. “Our streets, the city, is full of blood.”

Last week, Coppin State’s Head baseball Coach Sherman Reed laid his son Sherman Reed Jr. to rest. The 31-year-old was shot in the head.

To date, there have been more than 200 murders in Baltimore. Last year at this time, that number was 186.