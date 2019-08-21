Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s ended their eight-game losing streak with a victory over the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.
Rookie reliever Hunter Harvey earned his first Major League win.
After the game, Harvey and his teammates took part in a unique celebration. Harvey sat in a grocery cart while he was doused with various liquids- including mustard, hot sauce and whatever else the team could find.
Harvey, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2013, was called up last week.
His career is on track after several injuries in the minors.
You must log in to post a comment.