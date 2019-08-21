  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens linebacker, Super Bowl champ and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis could be adding another title to his list — Dancing with the Stars champion!

Lewis was announced as a “Dancing With The Stars” contestant Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

GMA co-host Michael Strahan said “I know you’re going to bring some swagger to the ballroom man.”

Strahan was talking about Lewis’ chicken dances on the field.

“But now we’re going to see if you still have those moves,” he added.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former NBA star Lamar Odom, country music singer Lauren Alaina, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, actor James Van Der Beek, and Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown will be joining Lewis on the dance floor.

 

