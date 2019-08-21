Comments
ELKRIDGE, MD. (WJZ) — Detectives in Howard County arrested three men in a prostitution operation.
Police conducted an undercover operation Tuesday and caught the would-be johns for soliciting prostitution at a hotel in the 6700 block of Dorsey Road in Elkridge.
Detectives placed fake ads on websites known to be used for prostitution. The men who called the number in the ad spoke with an undercover officer who gave them a meeting location upon the caller’s request.
When the men arrived and offered money for sex acts, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.
The men were identified as (listed in order of appearance):
- Santos Guerrero, 51, of Easton
- Ricardo Mendez, 31, of Baltimore
- Dameon Watkins, 43, of Randallstown
