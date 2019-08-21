MARRIOTTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision that happened Tuesday night in Marriottsville.
At around 7:42 p.m., a 2008 Nissan Altima was driving southbound on Marriottsville Road before turning left onto eastbound Old Frederick Road when it was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe driving northbound.
The driver of the Nissan, Cheryl Ann Atkas, 60, of Woodstock, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai, Seul Ki Lee, 33, of Owings Mills, was not injured and did remain at the scene, police said.
An adult passenger in the Hyundai was also uninjured, a juvenile passenger was taken to Howard County General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.
Police believe the Nissan failed to yield the right-of-way to the Hyundai.
The investigation is still ongoing.
