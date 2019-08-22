Comments
OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Two Prince George’s County firefighters were injured after a car rear-ended the ambulance they were inside near Oxon Hill.
According to PGFD spokesman Mark Brady, the firefighters have non-life-threatening injuries.
The firefighters were struck around 9 a.m. as they took the exit from the Beltway to St. Barnabas road.
The civilian involved was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Two PGFD Firefighters are being transported to an area hospital for possible NLT injuries sustained when a civilian vehicle rear-ended their ambulance. This occurred around 900 am on ramp from Beltway to St Barnabas Road. The civilian is also being transported to area hospital.
— Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 22, 2019
