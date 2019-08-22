Filed Under:Accident, crash, Firefighters Injured, Local TV, Prince George's County fire, Talkers

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Two Prince George’s County firefighters were injured after a car rear-ended the ambulance they were inside near Oxon Hill.

According to PGFD spokesman Mark Brady, the firefighters have non-life-threatening injuries.

The firefighters were struck around 9 a.m. as they took the exit from the Beltway to St. Barnabas road.

The civilian involved was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

