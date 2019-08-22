Filed Under:Annapolis, Armed robbery, Crime, Local TV, Phillip Hyman, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 42-year-old Annapolis man was charged in an armed robbery Wednesday night.

According to Annapolis police, officers responded to a store in the 400 block of Sixth Street for a report of an armed robbery around 9:16 p.m.

Credit: Annapolis Police

A woman, who was working as a clerk inside the store, said a man entered the store and implied he was armed. He threatened to shoot the woman if she didn’t give him money.

The suspect took the money and fled.

Officers learned a man fitting the suspect’s description was in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

Phillip Hyman was identified as the suspect and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault and theft.

No handgun was located.

He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Comments