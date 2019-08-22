BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is looking for the public to help them find two Baltimore fugitives.
ATF is looking for Gilbert “Geezy” Dodd and Marlowe “Loe” Harvard and offering a reward of up to $2,500 each for information leading to their arrest.
ATF Special Agents are looking for fugitives Gilbert Dodd & Marlowe Harvard for their alleged roles in a Baltimore drug distribution conspiracy. Both are charged with conspiring to sell drugs.
$2,500 reward each available for info that leads to their arrest. Call 888-ATF-TIPS pic.twitter.com/JRMAjKef5H
— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) August 22, 2019
They were federally indicted on Wednesday for the alleged roles in a drug distribution conspiracy operating in southwest Baltimore.
Dodd and Harvard allegedly sold narcotics.
Dodd is a 26-year-old black male, 5-foot-9, 140 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of the letters “NSG” around his chest/collarbone.
Harvard is a 31-year-old black male, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.
You must log in to post a comment.