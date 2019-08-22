Filed Under:ATF, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, fugitives, Gilbert “Geezy” Dodd, Local TV, Marlowe “Loe” Harvard, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is looking for the public to help them find two Baltimore fugitives.

ATF is looking for Gilbert “Geezy” Dodd and Marlowe “Loe” Harvard and offering a reward of up to $2,500 each for information leading to their arrest.

They were federally indicted on Wednesday for the alleged roles in a drug distribution conspiracy operating in southwest Baltimore.

Dodd and Harvard allegedly sold narcotics.

Dodd is a 26-year-old black male, 5-foot-9, 140 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of the letters “NSG” around his chest/collarbone.

Harvard is a 31-year-old black male, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.

Comments