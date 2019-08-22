Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a woman who became paralyzed after a shooting in 2012, recently passed away due to the shooting.
Shawnice Singletary of the 3700 block of Mary Avenue was shot on May 12, 2012 in the 3200 block of E Northern Parkway while sitting in her car at a red light around 2:43 a.m. She was 36 years old at the time.
After the shooting, she was paralyzed.
Singletary died on Aug. 12, 2019 died in her Woodlawn home.
Her body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed and it was determined she died as a result of the shooting.
