



A record-breaking fishing catch is being called a monster on a hook this week.

Late Friday, Kristy Frashure, of Pasadena, went to the Poor Girls Fishing Tournament at Poor Man’s Canyon in Ocean City, Maryland, expecting to get a bite on her line.

Frashure got a bite on her line, and as it turned out, it was a 74 lbs. beast of a Mahi-mahi for a Maryland State Record.

“Immediately I thought, ‘Holy Moly, I got to get this fish in the boat or they’re going to kill me,'” Frashure said.

The rare fish took down the previous record holder which was 72.8 lbs. The record before that had been held since 1985. It’s a feat Frashure said was a total team effort.

“At one point, the boat is still driving while all of this is happening. My hair was in my mouth. I was eating my hair so someone came up behind me and put my hair in a ponytail,” Frashure said.

Capturing the record moment with five of her friends, they hold a check for over $13,000 and a memory to keep forever.

“We got many bags of fish off of that guy. In fact, we actually had Mahi steaks for dinner last night.”

This is the second-largest fish in U.S. history and the seventh-largest Mahi-mahi in the world

Frashure is the only female angler on the list.