BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s made the record books Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, but for all the wrong reasons.
The Orioles surrendered their 259th home run of 2019, breaking a tie with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for most home runs allowed by a team in a single season.
The record home run came in the third inning when Austin Meadows launched a curveball off of Asher Wojciechowski over the right field scoreboard.
🚨 RECORD ALERT🚨
TB's Austin Meadows 3rd inn HR off Asher Wojciehowski is the 259th HR allowed by Orioles pitching in 2019- most in a season in MLB history. O's on pace to allow 300+ HRs w 34 gms still to play after tonight.#Rebuild ⚾️
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 22, 2019
Wojciechowski came into the game having allowed 12 home runs in just 49 innings.
