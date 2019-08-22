WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect For Multiple Counties
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s made the record books Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, but for all the wrong reasons.

The Orioles surrendered their 259th home run of 2019, breaking a tie with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for most home runs allowed by a team in a single season.

The record home run came in the third inning when Austin Meadows launched a curveball off of Asher Wojciechowski over the right field scoreboard.

Wojciechowski came into the game having allowed 12 home runs in just 49 innings.

