Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A worker at the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville was assaulted on the job Thursday and had to be hospitalized for their injuries, union officials said.
AFSCME officials said the employee was assaulted at the psychiatric hospital’s White building on D unit.
The employee was admitted to Shock Trauma for their injuries, the union said.
WJZ has reached out to the Maryland Department of Health, which operates the Spring Grove facility, for more information.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.