BETHESDA, Md (WJZ) — Seth Hurwitz, the chairman of Merriweather Post Pavilion and owner of the 9:30 Club and The Anthem, was charged with soliciting prostitution from a massage therapist.

According to Montgomery County Police, 60-year-old Hurwitz called a massage business around 12:30 on Aug. 15 and spoke to the victim, making a massage appointment for 3 p.m. that day.

During the massage, Hurwitz made sexual comments and inappropriate sexual motions and implied the victim could make a bigger tip if she performed sexual acts.

Hurwitz left a roll of cash laying on the floor in plain view. Twice he allegedly asked her to come to his home and provide a massage, but the victim declined. She then ended the massage early due to his behavior.

Later on Aug, 15, Hurwitz texted the woman’s business phone. He then continued to text and call her on Aug. 16 and again asked her to come to his Bethesda home. The woman reported the incident to police on Aug. 16.

In a text conversation and phone call between the woman and Hurwitz, he agreed to pay cash in exchange for sexual favors. MCPS’ Vice and Intelligence Unit were with the woman at the time of the texts and phone calls. Hurwitz said he would go to the business on Aug. 21 to pay.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Hurwitz as he arrived at the business. He was charged with solicitation for prostitution and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Due to Hurwitz statements during a conversation with the victim, investigators believe there could be other victims.

Anyone who believes that she is a victim is asked to call detectives at 240-773-5958.