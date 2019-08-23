BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crime and Baltimore is a combination that unfortunately goes hand-in-hand.

But city and state leaders want to shake things up and change the reputation of Charm City to more adequately suit its name.

We now have a few key players walking into the Governors Baltimore office as a meeting is set to start at 3:30. https://t.co/uZoLzl6G9U @wjz pic.twitter.com/w5kS4Do0gd — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 23, 2019

Mayor Jack Young, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Governor Larry Hogan met in the governor’s downtown office in Baltimore Friday to discuss violent crime in the city.

“We’re happy to meet with them and happy to listen to their concerns,” Gov. Hogan said. “We reviewed a lot of great detail in the crime plan that the Police Commissioner has put together. We provided input from our team, we talked about specific requests that they had and how the state might be able to provide assistance to the city.”

The level of violence in Baltimore City is unacceptable. This is about taking our communities back & saving lives. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 23, 2019

Throughout the week, WJZ has highlighted attacks on Baltimore police employees, some of which remain unsolved — the carjacking of a Canton woman mid-morning that lead to chaos on the streets, the murder of the Coppin State University’s baseball coach’s son and that’s just to name a few.

Violent crimes — shootings, attacks, carjackings, armed robberies — all cause of serious concern as many people feel as though the violence has gotten out of control.

“We gave them some input and some advice about how we thought we could perhaps improve the working relationship between the state and the city, and how we could even do more together, particularly to fight violent crime here in the city,” Gov. Hogan said.