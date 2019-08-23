UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Two Prince George’s County juries found two men guilty in two separate child sex abuse cases.
Patrick Prosper-David, 49, was found guilty of sex abuse of a minor, attempted third and fourth degree sex offense and related charges.
During the trial, Prosper-David, a sovereign citizen, fired his public defender and represented himself.
On April 15, 2018, the mother of the 11-year-old victim reported to police on the day of the incident that her daughter was sexually abused by Prosper-David, a member of the victim’s family.
The victim informed her mother that she and the defendant were sitting on the living room couch of her grandparent’s home at the time of the abuse.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30, 2019. He faces up to 35 years in prison.
In a separate trial, Dietrich Ames, 39, was convicted for sexually abusing the 14-year-old daughter of a family friend.
Ames was found guilty of sex abuse of a minor, fourth degree sex offense and second degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2019. He faces up to 25 years in prison.
