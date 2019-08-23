WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration wants the public to help them figure out which of their K9s is the cutest for National Dog Day on Monday, Aug. 26.
Voting opened Friday on the TSA’s Instagram account and closes at midnight.
The cutest K9 candidates are (from left to right) — “Muk” from Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS); “Figor” from Chicago Midway International Airport (ORD) “Alfie” from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX); and “Donna” from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). The K9s were nominated by TSA handlers from airports around the country.
“TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide tasked with screening passengers, cargo, mass-transit and maritime systems and supporting other security missions. Each dog is specially trained to detect the scent of explosive materials. They are paired with TSA handlers and use their keen sense of smell when working in and around travelers and their belongings in busy transportation environments, including airports,” the TSA said.
