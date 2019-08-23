BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Baltimore? From a pancake house to a cafe and bakery, read on for a list of the newest spots to open their doors around town.
The Original Pancake House
Wander over to 2400 Boston St., Suite A101, at the Can Company in Canton and you’ll find The Original Pancake House, a new breakfast and brunch spot. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, it is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Among the many pancake options are strawberry, Georgia pecan, coconut, Hawaiian and the signature apple pancakes. Crepes, French toast, Belgian waffles and omelets are also served.
Coelum
Now open at 800 S. Kenwood Ave. in Canton is Coelum, a cocktail bar and traditional American spot, offering coffee and tea and more.
Large plates at Coelum include duck confit, served with bone marrow mashed potatoes, summer squash risotto, seared scallops and crab cakes. Among the many cocktail options are Aperol spritz and a Bronx cocktail with gin, orange juice and sweet and dry vermouth.
Larder
New to 3 W. 23rd St. in Old Goucher is Larder, a cafe and bakery. So far, the cafe has garnered 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Larder’s kitchen, headed by chef Helena del Pesco, who once worked at the famed Chez Panisse, features local ingredients. Menu examples include a foraged ramp and asparagus frittata, mushroom and pesto pasta, chicken broth and sweet corn soup and sweet and spicy greens with smoked, peppered bluefish.
(The restaurant is closed for vacation Aug. 20-24.)
