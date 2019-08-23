Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have identified the suspect in a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Shagbark Road on Aug. 19.
Deontae Baks, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape and armed robbery.
Homicide detectives determined that the suspect went to the house on Shagbark Road to meet with a female. Once inside the house, the suspect stole money and sexually assaulted the woman.
Afterward, Banks and the victim, Curtis McKisset, had an argument that led to Banks pulling out a handgun and shooting McKisset.
Banks is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.
