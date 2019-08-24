Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Kevon Dix, Local TV, Morgan State University, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends of Kevon Dix hosted a fundraiser Saturday for a scholarship in his memory.

Dix, a Morgan State student, was gunned down outside of his car earlier this year on Mary Ave. in the northeast part of Baltimore City.

The 21-year-old was on his way home from spending the night studying with a friend.

Everyone at the fundraiser was invited to come “Paint With a Purpose.”

A portion of the proceeds raised will be awarded to a Morgan State University student.

Police are still looking for a suspect in Dix’s murder.

