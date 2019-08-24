  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Camp Springs, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say at least seven people have been shot a few miles southeast of Washington.

Prince George’s County police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton tells The Associated Press that the shooting occurred Saturday night near the Camp Springs and Morningside areas.

Further details about the shooting and the victims were not immediately released.

