



Funeral services for Sherman Reed Jr. were held Saturday at Psalmist Baptist Church.

Sherman Reed Jr. — the son of Coppin State Head baseball Coach Sherman Reed Sr. — was shot and killed Aug. 15, in his home in southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Police are still looking for his killer, and at the same time, the family is calling for an end to gun violence.

“We don’t know how long we have our kids here,” Sherman Reed Sr. said. “They’re really a loan from God. They’re a gift from God.”

Sherman Reed Sr. urged parents not to take their kids for granted.

“We really need more love in this world,” Sherman Reed Sr. said. “Kids are growing up with no love, and the hatred is pretty bad.”

It’s the disregard for human life that Dorothy Reed — Sherman Reed Jr.’s mother — spoke out against.

“What I realize is that there is something really horrible that is happening across this country,” Dorothy Reed said. “It is like genocide. It is uncaring, and God couldn’t let this keep happening to poor families, families that weren’t connected, single moms, you know. God had to have a family. Our family for us to know that we need to wake up.”

Baltimore entered the month of August with a fatal shooting nearly every day. This week, Mayor Jack Young met with Governor Larry Hogan to talk about crimefighting.

“We expect a lot of good things to come out of that meeting so we can help reduce the crime in Baltimore City,” Mayor Young said. “As you know, 99 percent of people in this city are law-abiding citizens. It’s that one percent that’s keeping us at hostage in our homes.”

Reed was 31. His family said they are grateful for the outpouring of support from the Coppin State family, and citywide.