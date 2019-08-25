Comments
Columbia, MD (WJZ)– Howard County Fire officials say they are responding to a report of a gas explosion just before 8a.m. this morning in the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd in the Columbia area.
Initial reports of a gas leak were first reported around 7:30a.m. with the explosion happening a short time later.
Fortunately no injuries have been reported from the explosion that could be heard by the surrounding community.
Officials are also reporting wide spread power outages effecting businesses in the area of Standford Blvd and McGaw Road.
Area roadways surrounding the explosion have been shut down as BGE and Howard County Fire continue their operations.
WJZ has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
