BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore will get nearly $1 million in federal funding to help the city prepare for potential catastrophes.
The city will receive $937,700 in funding through the Department of Homeland Security’s Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program, a group of Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Reps. Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes, said Monday.
The grants will focus on regional planning, organization, training and exercises.
Baltimore is one of eight local governments to get a share of the $10 million available in fiscal year 2019.
Washington, D.C. also got more than $1.1 million in grants.
